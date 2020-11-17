Dan Levy lands a spot in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

Entertainment

Dan Levy is officially sexy.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star landed a spot in this year’s People Sexiest Man Alive issue, telling the magazine “This form of sexy is a niche market.”

He also talks all things quarantine and what he’s been doing the last eight months, besides taking home multiple Emmy Awards for his show.

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good,” he said. “I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick.”

Levy adds: “All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me.”

Then it was on to cocktails.

“I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan,” he said. “It’s my favorite cocktail. Sex and the City aside, it’s a very refreshing beverage. But there’s an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass.”

The cover star of the next Sexiest Man Alive issue will be revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday.