Nick Jonas returning to ‘The Voice’

Entertainment

Nick Jonas appears to be a sucker for a swiveling chair.

NBC has announced that singer and actor will be returning as a coach to “The Voice” in Season 20, set to join John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on the show.

He will replace Gwen Stefani, who is a coach on the current season.

“Warriors never sleep,” Jonas tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m back and ready to win this thing.”

Jonas made his debut as a coach in Season 18, which aired in spring 2020.

Season 20 of “The Voice” is set to air in early 2021.

The next few months are set to be busy ones for Jonas. A film in which he appears alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, “Chaos Walking,” will debut next year. And he’s set to soon star in an action thriller called “The Blacksmith” with Laurence Fishburne.