Miley Cyrus only has love for Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus has no hard feelings for ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The singer visited Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, where she discussed her marriage to Hemsworth and why it ended not long after a Malibu fire destroyed the couple’s home in 2018.

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” Cyrus said. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

The two dated for nearly a decade before getting married in 2018. They divorced in 2019, with Cyrus telling Stern in the end there was “too much conflict.”

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said, adding, “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Now, while home most of the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cyrus said she’s not dating much and while she lapsed and had some drinks, she’s now sober again.

“I am always truthful,” Cyrus shared. “And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven’t gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic.”

Cyrus added that she wants to live a full life, saying of sobriety, “I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential.”