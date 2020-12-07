Dionne Warwick teases Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd on Twitter

Entertainment

Dionne Warwick had some fun on Twitter this past weekend.

The singer had some questions about the names of Chance the Rapper and singer The Weeknd and posed them on Twitter — much to their delight.

She began with Chance the Rapper.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” Warwick wrote. “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Now we can’t stop thinking about it either.

The rapper appeared to be thrilled that the soon-to-be 80-year-old legend even knew who he was.

“Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am,” he tweeted. “This is amazing!”

Warwick responded, “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

“I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “God bless you.”

But there was still more to come.

The rapper responded with three mind-blown emojis after Warwick tweeted this: “Holy” by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.”

Warwick still wasn’t done, however, switching to a question for The Weeknd.

“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd,” she tweeted.

She followed that with, “If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

The Weeknd loved it.

“I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored!” he tweeted. “You just made my day.”

Warwick said she was just having a laugh.

“It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding,” she tweeted. “Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind.”