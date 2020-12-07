Dolly Parton has a very logical reason for always looking 10/10

Entertainment

Dolly Parton is a woman that likes looking her best at all times, for a good reason.

Talking to RuPaul Charles in the new issue of Marie Claire magazine, the icon says she’s always dressed to impress because she never wants to be caught off guard should disaster strike, which, after 2020, is logic we can get behind.

“I have to always stay ready — street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done,” she told Charles. “Like, when I’m in L.A….if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”

Parton added: “I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.”

The petite star also said she had no shame in her heel-wearing ways. She even wears them while at home cooking.

“They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets,” she joked.

Above all, though, she added, :”I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else.”

Parton is currently making press rounds promoting her holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” and her Netflix film, “Christmas on the Square,” which was released last month.