Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix

Entertainment

The British pop group Little Mix is going through a big shakeup.

Singer Jesy Nelson, who has been part of Little Mix since they came together in 2011, is leaving, the group announced on Twitter.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” a statement read. “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.”

The remaining members of the group, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, said they intend to continue performing and touring after Nelson’s departure, writing, “we are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

Nelson explained her decision to part in her own statement posted to Instagram.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” she wrote. “I find the constant pressure of being in the girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Nelson said she plans to “reinvest” in taking care of herself.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy,” Nelson wrote. “I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life — I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll be there to support me.”

On Twitter, the remaining members of Little Mix acknowledged that Nelson’s departure “is going to be really upsetting news for our fans,” but expressed gratitude for their well wisher’s “loyalty and continued support of all of us.”