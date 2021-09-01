Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to drink tequila with his lookalike

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to toss one back with his now famous doppelgänger.

Last week, Alabama patrol lieutenant Eric Fields went viral after people noticed his uncanny resemblance to the “Jungle Cruise” star.

The story made its way to Johnson, who tweeted on Tuesday about it. Posting side-by-side pictures of himself and Fields, Johnson wrote, “Oh s***! Wow.”

Both men are smiling and posing the same.

“Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson added of Fields. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ’em.”

Teremana is Johnson’s own small-batch tequila. During the pandemic, Johnson launched a program called “Guac on the Rock,” aimed to help local restaurants.

As for Fields, he thinks the comparison is flattering. “It could be worse people, I guess,” he told AL.com.

Fans agree, with one commenting that Fields should apply to be Johnson’s “stunt double.”

