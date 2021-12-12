‘SNL’ took on TikTok with brutal accuracy

By Megan Thomas, CNN

TikTok served as a source of hilarious fodder on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The show satirized people TikTok-trying-way-too hard on the social media platform and it was was brutally accurate.

The video sketch started with a text from a dad (Alex Moffat) asking his teenager to take out the trash, but they’re lost in their feed. What follows is an only slightly exaggerated four-minute scroll through TikTok.

You can watch here or read a list of all the ways “SNL” reminded us we are very effective at mindlessly scrolling to escape responsibility.

Kenan Thompson as self-defense “expert” sharing safety tips.

A helpless cat subjected to a crazy filter.

Chloe Fineman as a QAnon member finding clues in Blake Lively’s Met Gala gown.

A cute dog.

A baby playing harmonica.

Host and musical guest Billie Eilish in scrubs, playing a twerking nurse.

Chris Redd playing a guy doing the most to thirst trap, only to be interrupted by his mom.

People fighting.

People dancing.

Kyle Mooney as an overly enthusiastic Spider-Man fan, talking about a new trailer.

More babies.

More cats.

Aidy Bryant as a very sex-positive but spelling-challenged woman, spending some time in the mirror.

Heidi Gardner sharing the breakfast routine of a mom to eight boys.

A drunk man.

A golfer.

Andrew Dismukes offering an acoustic guitar cover of Flo Rida’s “Low.”

A random guy.

A woman with a pink bag and a cute dog in it.

Bowen Yang playing a guy feeding his feelings.

More thirst trapping, more twerking.

Melissa Villasenor playing a young women who will come to regret her oversharing.

Cameo by Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, throwing it back to “Old Town Road.”

People pushing a truck on the beach.

A very freaky man impersonating Homer Simpson for “The Simpsons” ASMR audience.

A cute dog in the snow.

Another self-defense tutorial from Thompson gone way wrong.

Punkie Johnson playing a woman very fired up about her “Moana” Sketchers.

Bryant returns for more mirror talk and a makeover reveal.

Pete Davidson as way wrong twins.

Kate McKinnon suggesting a scroll break, “maybe sip some water, read any book, talk to a human.”

Another adorable dog.

Mickey Day doing his best impression of a White guy in a beanie talking about White-guy struggles.

More dogs.

More couples.

Dad now calling to make sure the trash is being taken out.

Aristotle Athari getting heckled at a stand-up show.

Dad posts TikTok video, titled “When your kid won’t take out the trash.”

Bryant’s character and Mooney’s character get together.

Dismukes returns with an acoustic Lil Wayne cover.

Eilish’s patient “pulls through and throws it down.”

