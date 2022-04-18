Jennifer Aniston’s insomnia is just her latest sleep issue

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Aniston says she has long suffered from sleep problems.

The 53-year-old star told People magazine that it’s been an issue for her for decades.

“I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we’re younger because we’re so invincible,” she said.

It has manifested as sleep anxiety, sleep walking and most recently insomnia that has had her counting the minutes she’s not been able to drift off.

“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep,” she said.

That is on display in her commercial for the Seize The Night and Day campaign.

According to the site “Fierce Pharma,” the spot titled “Time is a Construct” was directed by Academy Award-winning director, writer and actor Taika Waititi and is tied to a new prescription sleep aid from Johnson & Johnson.

Aniston told People she eventually sought medical advice for her insomnia and now uses tricks like stretching and yoga before bed to relax, as well as attempting to “make bedtime the same every night, which is challenging for us actors, because if we’re on a movie, the schedule is all over the place.”

