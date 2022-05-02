Jimmy Kimmel lines up guest host after revealing he has Covid

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” has Covid-19 and will hand the reins of his late-night show to guest host Mike Birbiglia starting Tuesday, the comedian announced on Twitter.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel wrote.

Kimmel said he and his family are “feeling fine” and that he is “double vaxxed and boosted.”

Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is taped, have seen an increase fueled by the B.A.2 subvariant, but hospitalizations attributed to the virus remain steady.

Birbiglia, a stand-up comedian, will fill in for Kimmel, greeting guests Tom Cruise and fellow comic, Iliza Shlesinger.

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show,” quipped Birbiglia. “Sending love to the Kimmels.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.