Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious ‘Father of the Bride’ skit on ‘SNL’

Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The longtime friends and collaborators took part in multiple skits, including a revival of their “Father of the Bride” characters.

The duo starred in the 1991 version of the film about a father named George Brooks [Martin], whose daughter, Annie, is getting married. They hire a wedding planner named Franck [Short], who plans an over-the-top affair.

The live audience erupted into applause when in walked Kieran Culkin, who played Annie’s little brother, Matty, in the film and its sequel. But that wasn’t the only surprise, Selena Gomez, who stars alongside Martin and Short in their comedy Hulu series, “Only Murders in the Building,” walked also took part in the skit.

Martin and Short kicked off the show with a monologue in which they roasted each other over how many times they had each hosted “SNL.” Martin has hosted 16 times, while Short has hosted three episodes.

The two also read respective eulogies they had written for each other.

Martin quipped, “Even at the end, Marty had a wonderful girlfriend: smart, beautiful, and so realistic,” Martin added. “Marty was taken away from us too soon. But sadly, not before he played Jack Frost in ‘Santa Clause 3.'”

“People always ask me what Steve was really like and I say, ‘I don’t know, you’re his wife!'” Short joked.

