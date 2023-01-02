Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
today at 8:44 AM
Published 9:23 AM

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer

<i>Paramount</i><br/>Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone.
Paramount
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone."

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers.

“Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

The series follows the Dutton family with Costner playing the John Dutton, the patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict.

“Yellowstone” is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content