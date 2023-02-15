Skip to Content
Lady Gaga in first look of ‘Joker’ sequel

<i>Warner Bros.</i><br/>Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix appear in "Joker: Folie à Deux"

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lady Gaga looks to be off the deep end with her new character.

The singer/actress is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel, “Joker: Folie à deux.”

Gaga shared a photo of herself in character, along with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his hit role as the Joker.

The caption on the photo read simply, “Folie à Deux” with a joker emoji.

Phoenix won a best actor Academy Award for the original 2019 DC film. Todd Phillips, who directed the original, also directs the sequel.

Phillips shared the same picture as Gaga on social media, captioning his “Happy Valentines Day.”

The new film is expected to be released in October 2024.

DC is owned by CNN’s parent company.

