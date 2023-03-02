A-list cast scares up thrills in Disney’s new ‘Haunted Mansion’ teaser trailer

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

A classic Disney theme park attraction is coming alive in the new teaser trailer for this summer’s “Haunted Mansion” movie, and it appears to have some spooky thrills in store.

“This house has a way of playing tricks on you,” the film’s star Rosario Dawson says in the clip shared by the studio on Thursday.

The film follows a mother-son duo, played by Dawson and newcomer Chase Dillion, who enlist a group of “so-called spiritual experts” to help evict a gaggle of “supernatural squatters” from their new haunted home, according to Disney.

“This mansion is unhinged, she needs all the help she can get,” Owen Wilson — who is seen wearing what appears to be a priest costume and plays a character named Kent — says.

The trailer shows snippets from inside the mansion, ones which fans of the legendary ride are sure to recognize, including elongated hallways, flying objects, dug-up graves and ghoulish figures as Roy Orbison’s “My House Without Windows” plays in the background.

“Morbius” star Jared Leto is tapped to play the Hat-Box Ghost, a beloved character who originally appeared in the Haunted Mansion attraction’s initial debut at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park, but was discontinued due to technical glitching. At the D23 fan convention in 2022, Disney announced that the Hat-Box ghost will return to the attraction this year.

The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish. Curtis plays Madame Leota, a character whose séance room is also featured in the beloved theme park attraction. The Oscar-nominated actress posted a photo of herself clad in her costume on Instagram on Thursday.

“Be careful, death lurks around every corner,” DeVito warns in the trailer.

The story of the fabled haunted mansion has been told on screen before. The original 2003 flick titled “The Haunted Mansion” starred Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason.

“Haunted Mansion” will be released into theaters on July 28.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.