‘Freaky Friday 2’ attracts Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Twenty years after their version of “Freaky Friday” was released, the film’s stars are in talks to return for a sequel.

In a chat with the New York Times about the 20th anniversary of the popular family movie, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan confirmed that they are both interested in participating in Disney’s “Freaky Friday 2,” which is currently in development.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,'” Curtis told the publication. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

Lohan agreed.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” she said. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Based on the 1972 novel of the same name written by Mary Rodgers, the 2003 movie starred Lohan as Anna Coleman, a girl who ends up magically swapping bodies with her mother Tess Coleman, played by Curtis.

While there have been several versions of the movie made, the one starring Lohan and Curtis has become one of the most beloved.

The pair also have fond memories of filming it.

“My strongest memory is the scene where the two of us are in the car eating French fries. Now, if I get a text out of the blue, ‘Hey, Jamie, it’s Linds,’ I say, ‘Prove it. What was the song we were trying to learn the rap to during Freaky Friday?’ If she answers Justin Timberlake’s ‘Like I Love You,’ then I know it’s Lindsay Lohan.”

