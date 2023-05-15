Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx to host new music trivia show

By Dan Heching, CNN

Jamie Foxx will host a new music-centric trivia game show with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, beginning in 2024.

The announcement comes after Corinne Foxx shared Friday that her father has been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” from a medical incident.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” she wrote. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too,” she added, in reference to Monday’s announcement about their new show, titled “We Are Family.”

The series will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities “performing duets with their hidden famous family member,” as a studio audience competes to guess who the celebrity is, according to Fox Entertainment.

Jamie Foxx was first hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia on April 11 after he experienced an undisclosed “medical complication,” according to his daughter.

The duo also headline Fox’s music game show “Beat Shazam,” which Nick Cannon and guest DJ Kelly Osborne will co-host this season, scheduled to debut next week, due to Foxx’s recent hospitalization.

Fox network did not state when production is scheduled to begin on “We Are Family.”

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,'” said Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx of their new project. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

