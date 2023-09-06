Bruce Springsteen being treated for gastrointestinal condition, postpones multiple concerts

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is postponing the rest of his concerts in September with the E Street Band as he deals with a gastrointestinal condition.

The musician, 73, shared on his verified Instagram on Wednesday that he “is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

He included a personal message that read: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, peptic ulcer disease “occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band had eight remaining concerts scheduled through the end of September, including one Thursday in Syracuse. They last played Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The news comes after the crooner, known as The Boss, canceled two shows in the middle of last month and released a message saying he had “taken ill.”

Wednesday’s announcement on social media assured ticket holders that information regarding rescheduled dates will be forthcoming.

