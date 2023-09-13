‘Dancing with the Stars’ new season cast is revealed

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” has an interesting lineup.

From Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” to Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the full cast of the next season of the ballroom competition show was revealed on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Among those competing are actress Alyson Hannigan, Tyson Beckford, social media star Harry Jowsey, singer Jason Mraz and actress Mira Sorvino. Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, another competitor, will donate her pay from the show to SAG-AFTRA amid the union’s ongoing strike.

“While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary,” she said on “GMA.”

The competition show will air simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ and will premiere on Sept. 26. Alfonso Ribeiro will host along with Julianne Hough. The judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

See the full cast and who they are paired with below:

Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov

Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber

Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson

Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy

Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold

Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev

Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater

Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki

Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd

Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach

Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart

Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong

Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten

