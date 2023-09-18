Skip to Content
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes WWE return

Published 11:27 AM

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise return to the WWE.

The WWE’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed a clip of Johnson facing off with John Cena during the WWE SmackDown! Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

The video shows ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee talking to Johnson then pointing behind the former wrestler telling him, “Hey, there’s a guy, he can’t see you.”

“You can’t see me” is Cena’s famous wrestling catchphrase.

The clip shows Cena standing behind Johnson, and Johnson greeting him.

“I see you trying to smile!” Johnson said to Cena as the two hugged.

Johnson and Cena had been WWE rivals who headlined WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

