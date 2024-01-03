Amy Robach says she lost most of her ‘worldly possessions’ in her divorce from Andrew Shue

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Amy Robach has shared what her divorce from “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue has cost her.

In the latest episode of their new podcast with her current love and former “GMA3” coworker T. J. Holmes, the pair reflected on the lessons they learned in 2023.

“Choosing love is always worth it,” Robach said she came to realize.

For Holmes, he said, “There are friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back.”

Holmes and Robach parted ways with ABC after the two made headlines in 2022, when photos sparked speculation the journalists and former co-anchors were engaged in a romantic relationship while legally married to others.

The two have since denied they had cheated on their former spouses, stating they were both “in the middle of divorces” when the photos of them together first surfaced.

The pair recently launched a new podcast, where they have discussed how their lives have unfolded since.

“I’ve learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions, and still be happy,” Robach said.

That made Holmes laugh as he asked, “You lost most of your worldly possessions?”

“I did,” Robach said. “There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away.”

Robach and Shue married in 2010 and reportedly separated in August 2022. It was a second marriage for them both.

