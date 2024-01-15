Elton John achieves elite EGOT status with Emmy win for his concert film

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Elton John officially joined the elite EGOT club when he won an Emmy on Monday for his Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

John joins the ranks as the winner of an EGOT – the acronym reserved for those who win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – and finds his place among other legendary performers including Jennifer Hudson, Mel Brooks, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and more.

He has previously won two Oscars in the best original song category in 2020 and 1995 for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” in “Rocketman” and “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in “The Lion King,” respectively.

In 2000, John won a best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater Tony for the play “Aida.” He is also a six-time Grammy award winner.

The rock star’s EGOT was completed on Monday with his win in the outstanding variety special category for the 2022 “Dodger Stadium” special, which captured his final North American tour performance at the Los Angeles baseball stadium amid John’s farewell tour.

John was not present at Monday’s Emmys ceremony, but said in a statement sent to CNN that he’s “incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.”

“The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

