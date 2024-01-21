Saoirse Ronan reveals the ‘Barbie’ movie cameo that Greta Gerwig approached her to play

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kate McKinnon almost wasn’t the only Weird Barbie on the block.

Actress Saoirse Ronan said in a new interview that she almost made a cameo in last year’s “Barbie” movie and that she would have, like McKinnon, played a doll who’d survived a bout of overly rambunctious play.

“I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie,” Ronan said in an interview with Variety published on Sunday, going on to joke, “I don’t know how to take that.”

Ronan would have appeared in a scene she appropriately characterized as “weird” with McKinnon.

“I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone,” she said of the proposed cameo.

In July, when the “Barbie” movie first debuted in theaters, Gerwig first revealed she had approached Ronan and Timothée Chalamet to make “specialty cameos” in the film. Gerwig previously worked with both actors in 2017’s “Lady Bird” and 2019’s “Little Women.”

“Both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much,” Gerwig told Cinemablend at the time.

Chalamet previously speculated about what his cameo would’ve been in December during an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” saying he “would’ve been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies.”

While it may feel like the world missed out on seeing Ronan capture the hilarity of Weird Barbie, it sounds like the door is still open for her and Gerwig to reunite.

“I’ll do everything with her for as long as she’ll have me,” Ronan said in the interview.

The “Barbie” movie was 2023’s highest-grossing movie, bringing in over $1 billion.

