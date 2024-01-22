Reese Witherspoon eating snow disturbed people. She would like a word

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Reese Witherspoon making a drink with snow left some people cold.

“The Morning Show” star recently posted a TikTok video in which she had some fun with some new fallen snow.

In the video, two mugs were used to scoop snow off a car. Witherspoon then describes mixing the snow with salted caramel and chocolate syrups, as well as some cold brew “just to have a yummy coffee flavor.”

Witherspoon declared the recipe delicious and captioned her post, “Snow days were made for Chococinnos.”

Since the internet is nothing if not opinionated, several commenters raised objections.

“No no no.. snow is not made to eat.. u can get seriously sick,” one person commented.

Another questioned, “Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt? I just want to see if it’s safe to eat first.”

So many people complained that in a followup video, Witherspoon did just that. She collected some snow from her backyard, melted it in the microwave and the water was clear.

“Is this bad?” she asked while laughing. “Am I not supposed to eat snow?

The “Morning Show” actress and producer didn’t stop there.

She made two more videos addressing some of the concerns.

“Ok, so we’re kind of in the category of, like, you only live once,” Witherspoon said in a followup video. “It snows maybe once a year here. I don’t know. Also, I want to say something: it was delicious. It was so good.”

In another video, she noted that not all the water she’s consumed during her life has been filtered.

“We drank out of the tap,” she recalled of her childhood. “We actually put our mouths on the tap. And then sometimes, like in the summer it was hot, we drank out of a hose. Like we put our mouths on the hose.”

Witherspoon joked, “Maybe that’s why I’m like this.”

