James Corden sets return date for new interview series

(CNN) — In his first major project after “The Late Late Show,” James Corden is returning to a familiar gig as host of a celebrity interview series.

SiriusXM announced the initial guest lineup for the new show “This Life of Mine with James Corden” includes Martin Scorsese, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Ford, Jeremy Renner, David Beckham, Billy Porter, Julianne Moore, Odell Beckham Jr., and more.

The series, set to debut on Feb. 1, will “feature in-depth, richly-produced conversations between Corden and a variety of prominent guests on the people, places, possessions, music, and memories that made them.”

Corden departed “The Late Late Show” after eight years and multiple Emmy awards last April. The show was home to popular segments such as “Carpool Karaoke.”

