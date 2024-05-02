Cher explains why she was ‘nervous’ to date Elvis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Cher has had some pretty well known love affairs, but she wasn’t down to date one of the most famous artists of all time.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Wednesday, the newly selected Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee explained why she turned down going out with Elvis Presley many years ago.

“It was because I was nervous and I knew the people around him. And it wasn’t that they were bad people,” Cher said. “It’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation.”

The singer and Oscar-winning actress said she’s “shy” when she’s not working and is especially shy around men.

“The reason I go out with young men is because men my age are older. Well, now they’re all dead, but before they were always terrified to approach me,” Cher said.

She then pointed out that younger men were the only ones who approached her, prompting Hudson to say, “They’re bold.”

“Yeah,” Cher agreed. “Raised by women like me.”

The 77-year-old icon has most recently been romantically linked with rapper and music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is 38.

