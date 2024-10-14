Jamie Foxx returns to the stage and finds ‘pure love’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx hadn’t been on stage for 18 years, but he returned recently for a very special reason.

On Sunday he posted photos on social media from his performances in Atlanta showing him on stage including performing on the piano.

The Oscar-winning actor and singer wrote, “God is good….”

“As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” he wrote in the caption. “I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”

“When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation,” he added. “Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most… “

In April 2023, Foxx experienced an undisclosed medical complication, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The star was in Atlanta filming at the time.

Foxx later sought treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, CNN reported at the time.

In a video posted to TikTok in July 2024, Foxx told a group of people that he had a “bad headache” on April 11, 2023. He recalled asking his friend for an Advil and then “I was gone for 20 days.”

“I don’t remember anything,” he said in the video, recorded on June 29 in Phoenix.

Foxx went on to explain in the footage that he was told his sister and his daughter took him to a doctor, who gave him a cortisone shot. Another doctor told him something was “going on up there,” Foxx said, pointing to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he said in the footage.

Foxx is known to be guarded about his private life, and he sought privacy as he recovered his health. In July 2023, the “Ray” star explained he chose not to disclose more information because he didn’t want the public “to see me like that.”

