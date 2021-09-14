Billie Eilish wore her Oscar de la Renta Met Gala dress on one condition

CNN - Style

Hannah Ryan, CNN

Billie Eilish stunned New York at the Met Gala on Monday night as she channeled Old Hollywood in an dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown.

The evening marked the 19-year-old superstar’s first appearance at the legendary fashion event and she made sure that it was a debut no one would forget. In an example of true star power, Eilish convinced the house of Oscar de la Renta to go completely fur-free before she stepped out onto the red carpet.

Eilish, a vegan who has voiced her support for animal rights, said on Instagram that it was “an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free,” in the future and went on to thank Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim — the label’s creative directors — for listening to her on the matter.

She stated that she was “beyond thrilled” the team heard her on the issue and “have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also said she was honored to “have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter,” then urged “all designers to do the same.”

Alex Bolen, chief executive of Oscar de la Renta, has resisted letting the label go completely fur-free in the past, the New York Times reported. He told the publication that he had been reminded to listen to young people recently.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen said to the New York Times. “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view.”

CNN has reached out to Oscar de la Renta’s representatives for comment.

Eilish channeled Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly in her décolleté-bearing peach gown, which came with a fitted bodice and lengthy tulle train that required the support of four helpers.

The look further cemented the pop giant’s shift in style, as she continues to move away from the trademark Goth look, that she first burst onto the scene with back in 2019, in favor of pastel colors and a sleek blond haircut.

