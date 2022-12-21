Elizabeth Hurley hits out at British Airways after being ‘stranded’ in Antigua

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley has warned fans to “avoid flying,” saying she was left “stranded” at Antigua airport for more than 12 hours when her British Airways flight was delayed.

On Tuesday, the “Bedazzled” star vented her frustration with the UK carrier in a series of Twitter posts. Hurley complained she had been left “with no food or water” as she waited on the Caribbean island.

“@British_Airways Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours,” she posted.

A spokesperson for the airline responded to her tweet explaining that some flights were “experiencing delays” due to a “technical issue with our flight planning.”

They added: “We’re sorry for the disruption to your journey, we’re urgently investigating this so that you travel as soon as possible.”

An hour later, Hurley shared an update, telling fans she was “still stranded” without food, water or a hotel.

The 57-year-old screen star later revealed that she and her traveling companions eventually took a taxi “to escape (the) airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying.”

Her post prompted another response from the official Twitter account for British Airways which asked her to direct message the account with “further details regarding this so we can have a closer look.”

British Airways soon announced that it had fixed the IT glitch and services were getting back to normal.

“Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule,” the company tweeted to frustrated passengers complaining via social media.

CNN has contacted British Airways and Hurley’s representatives for comment.

Hurley’s flight disruption comes amid incredibly high demand for air travel as the holiday season gets underway. A number of transatlantic flights have been seriously delayed in recent days due to technical issues with severe knock-on effects for passengers. Earlier this week, a British Airways spokesperson said the airline was “keeping our customers up to date and providing them with refreshments.”

CNN’s Rob McLean contributed to this report.