10 of the best new luxury hotels opening in Asia in 2023

We have a feeling 2023 is going to be a big year for travel in Asia.

Most countries in the region have done away with Covid-19 entry restrictions or are in the process of fully reopening to foreigners. International flights are regaining frequency. And an array of stunning new hotels are opening left and right.

From a remote luxury lodge in the Himalayas to urban sanctuaries sporting ambitious designs, we’ve rounded up 10 hotels and resorts scheduled to open in 2023.

Some feel relaxing and serene, others playful and creative — and a few are destinations in themselves.

Without further ado, we hope this list of notable hotels opening in Asia inspires a world of adventures in the new year.

Hotels are listed in alphabetical order and include opening rates when available.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach

About a 90-minute drive south of Bangkok, South Pattaya is getting ready to welcome a fresh new face.

Set to open in February 2023, the Andaz Pattaya should have all the ingredients for a fantastic getaway, from beach access to Thai-inspired architecture, six restaurants and an authentic Panpuri spa.

Whether staying in a teakwood villa or beachfront suite, all 204 rooms feature light and airy interiors and a spacious balcony with a daybed.

For larger families or groups, the four-bedroom Manor House or six-bedroom Heritage House will provide more room to stretch out.

While staying at the property, guests can swim in three pools, relax at the beach and eat their way across the property’s farm-to-table menus.

Beachfront seafood grill Fish Club will offer ocean views and weekend performances while Ruen Thai tea house will turn up the charm inside a renovated heritage building.

And then there’s the “village square,” which combines three restaurants and a lounge in a nod to traditional Thai villages.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, 345, Moo 3, Na JomtienSub-District, Sattahip, Chon Buri, Thailand. Opening rates start at $220 per night.

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo

Tokyo’s hotel scene is about to get even swankier. Opening in spring 2023, the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo will stretch across the top seven floors of a new skyscraper that will sit near the glitzy Ginza district and the Imperial Palace.

Designed by Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the hotel will have 98 rooms and suites — including the opulent 45th-floor Bvlgari Suite, promising sweeping views across the city — that channel la dolce vita with exquisite craftsmanship, art and decor.

In another nod to the sophisticated Italian lifestyle, Bulgari Hotel Tokyo will be home to a 25-meter-long indoor pool and a few delicious dining concepts.

Among the highlights, gourmets will appreciate the fireplace Lounge and an Il Cioccolato boutique alongside the brand’s signature Il Bar and Il Ristorante concepts.

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, Yaesu 2-Chome North District, Tokyo, Japan

Cap Karoso, Indonesia

For those who love Bali but crave a slower pace of life and a less commercial atmosphere, Sumba may be the ideal destination.

Located about an hour east of Bali by air, this pristine island boasts stunning lagoons and coral reefs, jungles, mountains and soon, a striking new resort: Cap Karoso, set to open early 2023.

Championing community and nature, founders Fabrice and Evguenia Ivara hope to make a positive impact with the project.

For example, the couple has sought input from Sumba’s indigenous community throughout the process. They have also committed to hiring 80% of the staff locally, using 50% solar power for energy, and reducing air-conditioning needs with intelligent design and greenery.

With GFAB Architects in charge of design, the hotel will feature 47 rooms and 20 villas that blend harmoniously into the landscape and incorporate lots of local touches — think contemporary Indonesian art, handmade teaware, hand-carved wood furniture and Sumbanese sculptures.

There’s also an organic farm that hosts a farming school for the local community, while cultural excursions turn a spotlight on the island’s fishing, horseback riding and spiritual traditions.

Cap Karoso, Pantai Karoso, Ate Dalo, Sumba Barat Daya, Sumba, Indonesia. Rates start at $305.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou

Mainland China may not be open to foreign tourism yet, but the central government recently eased Covid-19 measures domestically, which may signal a full reopening later this year.

If and when China reopens to tourism, travelers will once again be able to explore the country’s vast cultural treasures and three years’ worth of hotel openings, with more to come.

In late 2023, the Four Seasons will add a glamorous option in Suzhou, about a half hour by train from Shanghai.

One of eastern China’s famous canal cities, Suzhou is known for its extensive network of ancient stone bridges arching over calm canals, UNESCO-listed classical gardens and historic pagodas.

Showing off the city’s modern side, the Four Seasons will sit on a 22-acre private island in the heart of Jinji Lake in the flourishing business district.

In addition to the 200 rooms, suites and villas, the hotel will ensure guests want for nothing with a sumptuous spa, lush gardens, indoor and outdoor pools, a kids’ club and a jogging track that encircles the isle.

The Four Seasons brand is known for its gourmet experiences. And true to style, the Suzhou hotel plans to open a high-end Chinese restaurant and a lobby bar with uninterrupted lake views.

Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou, Suzhou, China

Innit Lombok

For those looking for tropical beach living merged with sophisticated modern design, Innit Lombok might inspire a journey to Indonesia.

Set on a 250-meter-long private beach on Ekas Bay along the Bali-adjacent island’s southeastern coast, the resort aims to provide an oceanfront sanctuary with quintessential Lombok experiences at its doorstep.

Hike up to Segara Anak Crater Lake atop Mount Rinjani, discover remarkable waterfalls or stay by the coast for surfing, paddle boarding, fishing and visits to local villages.

Slated to open in phases starting in early 2023, Innit Lombok will feature three distinct areas: seven beach front houses, an elevated “Bridge Hotel” with 26 ocean view suites set between two hills, and 27 private residences atop one of the hills.

The first to open will be the two-bedroom beach houses, along with a 35-meter-long pool and waterfront restaurant Anakampung, with a menu centering on freshly caught seafood from local fishermen.

When complete, all rooms and villas will showcase a tropical-luxe design by Indonesian architects Andra Martin and Gregorius Supie Yolodi, incorporating a wide range of natural materials.

For example, the villa facades feature vertical wooden slats and open-plan living rooms on the sand.

Terrazzo floors, Indonesian teakwood, bespoke rattan furnishings and Lombok stones complete the nature-centric design.

Providing no shortage of things to do, Innit Lombok will also offer an outdoor cinema, spa, gym, art pavilion, cooking classes and organic farm, which plans to supply the restaurant with fruits and vegetables.

Innit Lombok, Pemongkong, Jerowaru, West Nusa Tenggara, 83672, Indonesia. Rates start at $750.

Regent Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, a luxury hotel will soon return to its roots. Regent Hong Kong opened on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in 1980 and was considered one of the territory’s best hotels for the next two decades.

The hotel rebranded to InterContinental Hong Kong in 2001, and for many years, continued to thrive in its prestigious location, steps away from major landmarks like Avenue of the Stars, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Victoria Dockside art and design district, and the luxury shops along Nathan Road.

Two years ago, the hotel closed for refurbishments to return the property to its former glory with an understated and uplifting aesthetic envisioned by Hong Kong-born architect and designer Chi Wing Lo.

And in 2023, the hotel will emerge anew and return to its roots as Regent Hong Kong.

The 497 rooms and harborview suites should feel restful and peaceful thanks to neutral tones, deep-soak bathtubs and relaxing windowfront daybeds to soak up the Hong Kong Island skyline or watch the nightly “Symphony of Lights” show.

Regarding dining, two-Michelin-starred Yan Toh Heen, one of the city’s top Cantonese restaurants, is here to stay, although it will revert to its original name: Lai Ching Heen.

When renovations are complete, a few more favorites, like The Steak House and Nobu, will return with updated looks and menus. Meanwhile, a new cocktail spot, Destination Bar, will pair excellent harbor views with retro-inspired decor and custom drinks.

Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Shinta Mani Mustang — A Bensley Collection, Nepal

In May 2023, Mustang, formerly an isolated kingdom in northern Nepal, will welcome one of its first luxury properties: the all-inclusive Shinta Mani Mustang — A Bensley Collection.

Designed by sustainable hospitality pioneer Bill Bensley, the remote mountain lodge plans to immerse travelers in the dramatic landscapes and cultures of the Himalayas by embracing local materials and maximizing the mesmerizing views.

Across the 29 suites, Bensley has incorporated wood, slate and stone sourced across the Tibetan Plateau alongside richly hued textiles and upcycled furniture that add originality to each space.

At the same time, massive windows will frame the mountainous views and make guests feel closer to nature.

As part of the hotel’s all-inclusive package, guests can expect expedited immigration services, roundtrip airport transfers, a private adventure guide, sunset drinks, and unlimited Tibetan spa treatments, among other perks.

While exploring Mustang, travelers can visit Buddhist monasteries, ancient caves and nearby villages.

Then there’s rock climbing, horseback riding, archery, cycling and trekking — it’s an ideal destination for culture and adventure lovers alike.

Shinta Mani Mustang A Bensley Collection, Marpha-5, Jomsom, Mustang, Nepal. All-inclusive rates start at $1,700 per couple per night for a minimum five-night stay.

Singapore EDITION

The brainchild of Ian Schrager, the co-founder of New York City’s famed club Studio 54, who is often credited with pioneering the boutique hotel market, EDITION hotels aim to immerse guests in creativity and craftsmanship, locality and luxury.

And if it’s anything like its sister hotels worldwide, the Singapore EDITION will deliver intriguing modern design, top-notch dining and personalized service.

With a prestigious address on Orchard Boulevard, the 190-room hotel will be in the heart of Singapore’s upscale shopping district, with easy access to dining, entertainment and cultural hotspots.

Aside from luxurious rooms and an ideal location, the hotel plans to open five chic restaurants and bars, plus a rooftop pool, spa and fitness center.

Also coming this year is the Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, which is expected to welcome its first guests by summer.

As the brand’s second hotel in Tokyo, the Ginza property has set out to raise the benchmark for luxury lifestyle in this famously affluent district.

Singapore EDITION, 200 Orchard Blvd, Singapore

Six Senses Kanuhura Resort

Known for its eco-luxe designs and sustainably-minded wellness programs, the Six Senses brand has been stealing the hearts of nature-loving elites since the brand debuted in Thailand in 1995.

Travelers can expect yet another stunning debut this summer when Six Senses Kanuhura becomes the brand’s second property in the Maldives after an extensive renovation of an existing resort.

Set across three private islands in the secluded Lhaviyani Atoll, about 40 minutes north of the capital, Male, by seaplane, the Six Senses Kanuhura will bring those barefoot luxe dreams to life with 92 overwater villas and dedicated family suites.

Guests can also partake in private picnics on a deserted island, learn about the organic herb garden or indulge in a locally inspired wellness treatment.

And for underwater explorers, Six Senses Kanuhura promises 40 dive sites nearby, where travelers can spot Eagle rays, reef sharks and bright triggerfish.

Six Senses Kanuhura Resort, Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives

The Standard, Singapore

Hot on the tails of new openings in Bangkok and Hua Hin, The Standard, Singapore, will feel like a breath of fresh air when it debuts toward the end of 2023.

And with a local studio, the Ministry of Design and Verena Haller — The Standard’s Chief Design Officer, behind the look and feel — the Singapore hotel is bound to be as colorful and convivial as its sister properties around the world.

After unpacking in one of the 143 vibrant rooms, guests can take a dip in a sleek infinity pool surrounded by tropical gardens or soak up the creative atmosphere in one of the hotel’s restaurants or bars.

Travelers will also appreciate the excellent location, with Orchard Road and the UNESCO-listed Singapore Botanical Gardens at their doorstep.

The Standard, Orange Grove Road, Singapore. Rates from $250.

