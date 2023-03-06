The best celebrity style from Paris Fashion Week

Leah Dolan, CNN

When fashion week takes over a city, celebrities are never far from the action — often in carefully curated outfits that live on our moodboards for the rest of the year. The famous faces we see dashing into shows, or seated front row, are an essential part of a brand’s marketing strategy — sometimes generating more buzz than the new collection itself.

The Fall-Winter 2023 shows during Paris Fashion Week were no different. Julia Fox turned the cobblestoned streets into a personal catwalk in a Courrèges look from the label’s show on Wednesday, while singer Halsey’s silver chainmail headdress fit right in at Paco Rabanne’s first runway in 25 years.

Scroll down to see more of the best celebrity style moments throughout the event.

Top image: Singer Halsey attends the Paco Rabanne’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in a signature look from the house that lost its founder this year.

