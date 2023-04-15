Hot dog diehards can now get married at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for free

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

The Wienermobile is becoming a Weddingmobile — at least for a few days.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be briefly transformed into the “Wienermobile of Love” in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the meat brand. Hot-dog-loving couples will be able to elope at the Wienermobile, and be wed by the iconic vehicle’s “Hotdogger” drivers.

The opportunity is “designed to subvert the seriousness of stressful wedding planning and highlight the joy weddings should bring,” according to the news release.

The “unique all-expenses-paid” ceremonies will take place on Saturday and Sunday, the release added.

In addition to the 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle itself, the lighthearted ceremonies will also feature a “live wiener whistle quartet” and a “wonderfully odd wiener cake,” according to the release.

For those who would relish the opportunity for free nuptials, applications for the special elopement opportunity are now closed, according to Oscar Mayer’s website. The website specified couples must obtain a valid Nevada marriage license for their Wienermobile ceremony.

“From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans’ hearts — so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples’ big days,” said Ed Roland, senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, in the news release.

“Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses.”

