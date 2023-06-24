This country is 99% water. But the 1% is paradise

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — It was a somber week in tourism as five explorers were lost in the “catastrophic implosion” of a Titanic-bound submersible. The disaster marks another chapter in the shipwreck’s tragic history. The week also brought news of the world’s best restaurants, the rise of luggage trackers and the post office at the end of the world.

Archipelago A Go-Go

If you want a 360-degree coastline, an island is the way to go. And if you want a whole heap of coastlines, then an archipelago has the most bang for your buck.

The Maldives, for example, is made up more than 1,000 islands spread over 90,000 square kilometers, making it 99% water. CROSSROADS Maldives is the country’s first multi-island leisure and lifestyle destination, so you can enjoy those endless white sand beaches as well as a wide range of dining and cultural experiences.

In the States, the Florida Keys are known for big-hitters Key West and Key Largo, but the town of Marathon, spread over a dozen little islands in the Middle Keys, is emerging as the hot new place to be. Get there before everyone else does.

Our third top tip is Amami Oshima, Japan’s subtropical island paradise that was made a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2021. Life moves at a slower pace in this eight-island wonderland with lush rainforests and coral-strewn waters all teeming with wildlife. You’ll treasure every second.

Fancy fare

For incredible fine-dining experiences, there’s one city you need to visit: Lima. That’s according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which were announced Tuesday. The Peruvian capital took the No. 1 title and earned more slots in the top 50 than any other city.

But for ultimate intimacy, the restaurant to visit is Sole per Due in Vacone, just north of Rome, which claims to be the world’s smallest fine-dining establishment. In the cozy private eatery, you and your companion – for there will only be two of you – can enjoy a tailor-made menu and even your own private fireworks display.

The world’s most expensive ice cream, at $6,400 a serving, also has Italian roots but is made in Japan. The frozen dessert, called byakuya – “white night” in Japanese – is made from rare Alba white truffle, two types of cheese and a sake byproduct and is topped by edible gold leaf.

The aviation experience

Modern air travel isn’t always stress free. The US aviation system is plagued by ancient computers, too few pilots and air traffic controller shortages. In South Korea, a passenger had to be lassoed by flight crew to stop him from opening the plane door, the second such incident in a matter of weeks. And luggage trackers have become the hottest travel accessory of the moment because of the ever-looming threat of lost bags.

Against these odds, airline staff each day are doing their darnedest to make your journey a pleasant one. Their efforts were recognized this week in the Skytrax World Airline Awards, which named two Asian carriers as Airline of the Year and World’s Best Cabin Crew. However, it was a North American airline that was named Most Family-Friendly.

To get your trip off to a stylish start, a functional yet gorgeous passport cover is a travel essential. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have rounded up 24 of the best.

The post office at the end of the world

Four English women set out late last year on an 8,000-mile-journey to Antarctica to run what might just be the world’s most remote post office. They had no internet, no running water but lots and lots of penguin neighbors. Here’s their story.

