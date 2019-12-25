A hard-boiled egg recall expands to products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s following a deadly listeria outbreak

Health

A hard-boiled egg recall has expanded to products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s following a deadly listeria outbreak.

Almark Foods broadened the recall to include all hard-boiled egg products manufactured at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia, due to potential listeria contamination.

The listeria outbreak has been linked to seven cases, including one death and four hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The outbreak is contained to five states, but the recalled products were shipped nationwide.

The expanded recall includes popular brands and organic fare, like Egglands Best, Pete & Gerry’s and Vital Farms.

Trader Joe’s egg and potato salads were recalled, too, because Almark Foods provided broken egg whites used in their production.

Affected products have a “Best If Used By” date that starts with a G, which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Almark Foods has temporarily halted production at the Georgia plant in the meantime. CNN has reached out to Almark Foods for comment and is waiting to hear back.

People at high risk of infection should use caution

The listeria bacteria primarily infects pregnant women, older adults, people with weakened immune systems and newborns, the CDC said. Its symptoms are similar to other food-borne illnesses, including fever and diarrhea, but in severe cases, it can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Until the CDC knows more about the outbreak, it recommends high-risk consumers throw out any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing them, like egg salad.

Do not eat those products, the CDC advised. Instead, throw them out and sanitize the places where they were stored.

Before you eat something that may contain hard-boiled eggs at a restaurant or store, check with mangers to make sure the eggs are not from Almark Foods. If they do contain Almark eggs or the venue isn’t sure, don’t buy or order the product, the health agency advised.

Recalled products

Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6-ounce cups

Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19

Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20-ounce trays

Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19

7 Select

2-count hard-cooked eggs with salt and pepper

Almark Foods

Multiple products

Best Choice

Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs

CMI

12-count hard-cooked eggs

Dairy Fresh

Great Value 6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

2-count hard-cooked eggs

Deb-El

12-count hard-cooked eggs

Egglands Best

Multiple products

Everyday Essentials

6-count hard-cooked eggs

Farmers Hen House

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Food Club

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Fresh Thyme

6-count hard-cooked eggs

2-count hard-cooked eggs

Giant Eagle

6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs

Great Day

2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs

Great Value

60-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Inspired Organics

2- and 6-count organic hard-cooked eggs

Kirkland Signature

2-count organic hard-cooked eggs

Kroger

Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs

LIDL

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Lucerne

6-cont stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Members Mark

Jack’d protein snack

Naturally Better

6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs

Nellie’s

2-count hard-cooked eggs

O Organics

2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs

Peckish

Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs–With Dip

1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs

Pete & Gerry’s

6-Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs

2-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

Rainbow Farms

12-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs

Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag

Rembrandt Foods

Diced Egg – 5# Bag

12-Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs

ShopRite

6-Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs

Simple Truth Organics

6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

Sunshine

2-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper

Vital Farms

Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs – 5# Bag

Three Boxed 2 Counts Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs

2-Count Pasture Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs with salt and pepper

Wild Harvest

6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs