What we know about the coronavirus cases in the US

Health

There are at least six confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the US. The most recent case, confirmed Thursday, was the first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the US.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency. The risk to Americans, as of now, is low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The novel coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and killed more than 200 people in China, belongs to a large family of viruses that mostly sicken animals. But this coronavirus, like SARS and MERS, “jumped the species barrier” to infect people on a large scale, the CDC said.

“Given what we’ve seen in China versus other countries, CDC experts have expected to find some person-to-person spread in the United States,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday.

Five of the US patients had all recently returned from Wuhan, the CDC said. The sixth patient did not leave the US but became ill after his wife visited Wuhan.

In a research paper published Thursday, scientists described a case in which a patient might’ve transmitted the virus before she showed developed symptoms. The authors wrote the findings “warrant a reassessment of transmission dynamics” in the current outbreak.

Washington state

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in the US, a man in his 30s, sought treatment at an urgent care center in the state after returning from Wuhan. The urgent care center sent his samples to the CDC, which confirmed he had the coronavirus.

He entered isolated care at a hospital in Everett, about 30 miles north of Seattle, on January 23. He’s receiving treatment in an isolated gurney designed for patients with highly contagious diseases, and a robot takes his vitals.

He’s in stable condition, said Dr. George Diaz, the man’s physician and an infectious disease expert. He’ll undergo additional testing until he’s no longer contagious.

Illinois

A woman in her 60s in Chicago was diagnosed a few days after she returned from Wuhan on January 13. She’s in stable condition and “doing quite well,” her doctors said.

She’ll stay in the hospital to control the infection.

On Thursday, the CDC confirmed that the woman transmitted the illness to her husband, who had not traveled to China. He was in close contact with his wife during a long period of time when she was symptomatic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

California

There are two patients in California: One in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County.

Details are sparse about the Los Angeles county patient. They’re currently being treated at a local hospital, though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health didn’t disclose how long they sought treatment after exposure to the virus.

The risk to Los Angeles County is low, the department said.

An Orange County man in his 50s flew into Los Angeles International Airport in Wuhan earlier this month. The county found out January 23, and the CDC confirmed his results on Saturday. He’s in a local hospital.

Arizona

The state health department confirmed the patient is an “adult member” of the Arizona State University community, though it didn’t release the patient’s age or gender.

The patient called their healthcare provider when they began to experience mild respiratory symptoms. The CDC confirmed the coronavirus on Sunday.

The patient isn’t hospitalized, but is self-isolated at home, the department said.

Students at the university petitioned the administration to cancel classes, saying they felt unsafe with a case of the virus on campus.

Who’s still at risk

The CDC is monitoring at least 165 people in 36 states for coronavirus. About 68 of them were found not to have it.

Though health officials have confirmed person-to-person contact, they maintain that the immediate risk to the public is low.

There are more than 140 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus — but no deaths so far — in more than 20 countries outside mainland China.

What’s being done

On Thursday, the US State Department raised its China travel advisory to “Do Not Travel” and warned that it could put travel restrictions into effect with “little to no advance notice.” Earlier this week, the CDC recommended US citizens to avoid nonessential travel to the country.

“If you are a traveler who has recently returned from the impacted area, we want you to be vigilant with the symptoms and signs of this coronavirus,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Multiple airlines have temporarily suspended all flights to China. The CDC was screening passengers from China at 20 American airports earlier this week.

Local health officials are cracking down on misinformation related to the virus, including fake reports of confirmed cases and conspiracy theories about its spread. The most accurate information comes from county, state and federal health departments and is updated regularly as officials learn more.

Otherwise, the CDC encourages people to follow flu season protocol: Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid ill people and stay home and avoid public situations if they’re ill. A coronavirus vaccine would take at least a year to reach the public.

The CDC does not recommend Americans wear surgical masks in public. Surgical masks are effective against respiratory infections but not airborne infections.