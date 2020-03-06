A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

State governments are working to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the illness will likely see the number of known cases increase.

There were at least 228 cases and 14 deaths in the United States as of Friday morning, with at least 70 cases and 13 deaths in Washington state alone. That national figure includes 179 people diagnosed through the US public health system, and 49 people repatriated to the US (46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and three from China).

Here are the reported cases in each state, not including the 49 people who were repatriated.

Washington state: 70

Thirteen people have died in Washington state — at least seven of whom lived at a long-term nursing facility in a suburb of Seattle.

Of the state’s coronavirus cases, 51 were in King County, 18 were in Snohomish County, and one case was in Grant County, John Wiesman, the state’s secretary of health, said March 5.

California: 49

California’s number of cases rose to at least 49 on March 5, according to health officials.

The state reported its first death March 4: a Placer County resident who officials said probably contracted the virus on a Grand Princess cruise from February 11 and 21 from San Francisco to Mexico.

New York: 22

There are 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a news conference March 5.

More than 10 of the cases were connected to an attorney from Westchester County, he said, including the attorney, his wife, son, daughter and neighbor.

Illinois: 5

The state’s fifth case was a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport after traveling to Italy, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health said March 5.

The patient “acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation,” according to the statement.

A woman in her 70s was identified as the fourth coronavirus case in Illinois. The patient is also the spouse of the state’s third case, a man in his 70s, the health agencies said.

The state’s previous two patients have fully recovered.

Florida: 4

One case involves a Santa Rosa County elderly resident who had underlying health conditions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said March 5. That elderly resident had been traveling internationally, DeSantis said.

Earlier, two people tested positive in Florida, the governor said, citing the CDC, and another case was presumptive positive, the state’s department of health announced.

Texas: 4

A fourth person who tested positive was a man in Houston, between 60 and 70 years old, with a history of international travel, the city health department said March 5.

Three other confirmed cases in Texas are among a group that had traveled to Egypt, Harris County officials said March 5.

Oregon: 3

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release on March 3 said.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a presumptive case of community transmission.

Maryland: 3

Three people in Montgomery County tested positive, Gov. Larry Hogan said March 5.

The patients were a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. The three were on the same group trip overseas in late February, officials said, without specifying where they traveled.

Massachusetts: 3

Health officials announced a third case in Massachusetts on March 5: A woman in her 60s who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled to northern Italy.

Another case announced in March was a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

Massachusetts officials in January confirmed that a man in his 20s living in Boston was carrying the virus. The man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical help after his return, the state health department said. He remained in isolation while he was recovering.

Arizona: 2

One patient with coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” state Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said March 2.

In Maricopa County, authorities said a man in his 20s has presumptively tested positive. He “is a known contact of a presumed positive case outside of Arizona,” and he is recovering at home, health officials said in a news release.

Colorado: 2

The state announced two cases March 5. One, a man in his 30s, was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County who had close contact to a coronavirus patient outside the state, the Colorado Department of Public Health said.

A second patient was an elderly woman who had returned to Douglas County from travel abroad, the governor’s office said.

Georgia: 2

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus on March 2, saying both patients are residents of the same household in Fulton County, the state’s most populous.

One of the two returned from Milan, Italy, through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, state officials said.

The patients were in isolation “with minimal symptoms” and were never hospitalized, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said in a news conference.

New Hampshire: 2

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was a person who had traveled to Italy recently, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said March 2.

The second person had contact with the first, officials said. Both were in home isolation.

New Jersey: 2

A second case — a person near Englewood — was announced by state health officials March 5.

The first case, a man in his 30s, was announced by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office March 4. The man was hospitalized in Bergen County starting March 3.

Rhode Island: 2

Two people from a group that had traveled on a school trip to Italy in mid-February tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department said March 1.

They were a man in his 40s and a teenager, the health department said. Both were on the school trip, and health officials were monitoring all 38 people who went.

Nevada: 1

A Clark County resident tested positive for coronavirus, the Southern Nevada Health District said March 5.

The patient, a man in his 50s, told health officials he recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, the district said.

North Carolina: 1

A patient tested positive for the virus after visiting a Washington state facility with a coronavirus outbreak, officials said March 3.

The Wake County resident was placed in isolation at home, a news release from the North Carolina governor’s office said.

Tennessee: 1

A Williamson County man tested positive, the state’s health commissioner, Dr Lisa Piercey, said March 5.

The man has a recent history of out-of-state travel and had just returned home in the past four to five days, Piercey said. His travel itinerary was unclear. The patient was isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Wisconsin: 1

An adult with a history of travel to Beijing tested positive, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said February 5.

That person was isolated and doing well, the department said.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of cases from people repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.