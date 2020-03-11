A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

Governments are working to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing will likely see the number of known cases continue to increase.

There were at least 1,000 cases and 31 deaths across 38 states and the District of Columbia as of 12 a.m. ET on March 11. That national figure includes 930 people diagnosed through the US public health system and 70 people repatriated to the US — 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and three from China.

Here are the reported number of cases from each state, not including those who were repatriated.

Arizona: 6

California: 123 (including three deaths)

Colorado: 17

Connecticut: 2

District of Columbia: 4

Florida: 23 (including two deaths)

Georgia: 22

Hawaii: 2

Illinois: 19

Indiana: 6

Iowa: 13

Kansas: 2

Kentucky: 8

Louisiana: 6

Maryland: 9

Massachusetts: 92

Michigan: 2

Minnesota: 3

Missouri: 1

Nebraska: 3

Nevada: 4

New Hampshire: 5

New Jersey: 15 (including one death)

New York: 173

North Carolina: 7

Ohio: 3

Oklahoma: 2

Oregon: 15

Pennsylvania: 11

Rhode Island: 5

South Carolina: 9

South Dakota: 5 (including one death)

Tennessee: 7

Texas: 19

Utah: 2

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 8

Washington state: 273 (including 24 deaths)

Wisconsin: 3

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It is 46.