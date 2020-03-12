A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. A little more than a month later, the country has reported more than 1,270.

At least 38 people have died: 30 in Washington state, four in California, two in Florida, one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.

As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus within the US, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested. Vice President Mike Pence announced 4 million more tests will be available by the end of the week — on top of the at least one million already in place across the country.

The 1,274 Americans who have tested positive includes 46 people who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship after an outbreak on board and another 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was stuck off the California coast as officials scrambled to figure out how to respond. The number also includes three people who were repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: No reported cases

Alaska: No reported cases

Arizona: 9

Arkansas: 1

California: 139 (including four deaths)

Colorado: 33

Connecticut: 3

Delaware: 1

District of Columbia: 10

Florida: 26 (including two deaths)

Georgia: 31

Hawaii: 2

Idaho: No reported cases

Illinois: 25

Indiana: 10

Iowa: 14

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 8

Louisiana 13

Maine: No reported cases

Maryland: 12

Massachusetts: 95

Michigan: 2

Minnesota: 5

Mississippi: 1

Missouri: 1

Montana: No reported cases

Nebraska: 10

Nevada: 7

New Hampshire: 5

New Jersey: 23 (including one death)

New Mexico: 4

New York: 216

North Carolina: 8

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 4

Oklahoma: 2

Oregon: 19

Pennsylvania: 15

Rhode Island: 5

South Carolina: 10

South Dakota: 8 (including one death)

Tennessee: 7

Texas: 21

Utah: 3

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 9

Washington: 373 (including 30 deaths)

West Virginia: No reported cases

Wisconsin: 10

Wyoming: 1

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It is 46. An earlier version also included a Kansas tally of two, but officials now say they counted the same patient twice.