Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 6:14 am

Print this so you don’t bring coronavirus home

Life under coronavirus means staying home as much as possible — but you’ll likely need to make a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy at some point.

With the help of physicians and infectious disease experts, we built a tip sheet to make sure you don’t bring the virus back with you.

You can download a printable version here — available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Note: Recommendations for Covid-19 may change as officials learn more, so monitor your local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for updates.

Make a game plan

When you’re out

When you get back

Disinfect

Delivery

Laundry

Guests

If someone in your house gets sick

Supplies you’ll need

Pets

Our sources

News

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply