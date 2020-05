Watch CNN Go There

Health

Inflated medicine costs create ‘death or debt dilemma’

An underground exchange for critical insulin and other medical supplies has emerged in the US as prices for Type 1 diabetes treatments have skyrocketed in recent years. “Go There” traveled to Salt Lake City to see how one unofficial network is ensuring supplies make it to those who can’t afford them.

A tough new reality for millions of workers

“Go There” looks at how unemployment offices are dealing with a record number of workers in the US filing for unemployment and other benefits, with phone lines jammed, websites crashing and lines only getting longer. CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich speaks with small business owners, gig workers and furloughed employees to find out how they’re coping.

Covid-19 pandemic highlights challenges for students

The program takes a look at the challenges students in lower-income communities have faced since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced schools to turn to virtual learning.

Nurse on frontlines: This is bringing me to tears

“Go There” explores how nurses — often the first on the frontlines in hospitals around the country — are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve talked to a few nurses who’ve spoken candidly about their stress, anxiety and fears surrounding treating patients.

See surprising location of Russian troll factory

Russia is interfering with the 2020 US presidential election, but not where you might expect. CNN’s Clarissa Ward heads to Ghana, where a Russian troll farm has been based, and confronts people on the ground about the operation. This is a never-before-seen look at how Russia is once again trying to influence America’s democracy.