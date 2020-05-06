EIMC names new assistant chief nursing officer

Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has hired Jami Lieber as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

In this role as part of the hospital’s administrative team, Lieber will work with the Chief Nursing Officer to oversee clinical nursing operations throughout the hospital, ensure quality patient care and lead efforts to increase patient satisfaction.

Lieber has recently served in the role of Administrative Director of Medical Surgical Services, as well as Administrative Director of Cardiovascular and Imaging Services at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Prior to her tenure at Southern Hills, Lieber oversaw cardiovascular services at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals for 14 years.

Lieber earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from University of Nevada Las Vegas and a Masters in Business Administration from Roseman University.

She is joined by Jami by her husband, Cory, and their 13-year old daughter. They also have two older daughters graduating high school and attending college.

The couple spends a lot of time on the soccer sidelines watching their daughters play, and enjoy camping, the outdoors, photography and traveling.