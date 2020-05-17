A Maryland mom left her two children in the car to get her nails done, police say

Health

A Baltimore mom has been charged after leaving her two children in the car while she was in a nail salon, police say.

An officer responded to a call of child neglect on May 13 and found a 3-month-old boy and a 3-year-old girl inside a parked car, Baltimore County Police said. The weather was in the 70s.

The responding officer broke a window of the car to reach the children and first responders arrived soon after “to make sure they were not in distress,” police said.

Authorities found the mother inside a nail salon that had its shades drawn and charged her with two counts of misdemeanor for an unattended child, according to police.

They also told the salon to shut down and the owners complied.

Last week, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced personal services, including nail salons, were to remain closed.