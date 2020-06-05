Over 1,000 coronavirus deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Officials fear protests will bring new outbreaks

Health

In a little over a week, Americans have gone from taking their first hesitant steps outside again to marching in tightly-packed crowds in cities all over the country.

Any uncertainty about venturing out during a coronavirus pandemic has been seemingly cast aside to shed light on police brutality after watching the video of George Floyd pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis officer. They’ve chanted slogans and shouted Floyd’s name, some without masks. During arrests, police have loaded them into vehicles and holding cells — without social distancing.

But despite the sudden shift, the truth is coronavirus isn’t over. So far this week, 4,430 people have been reported dead, an average of 886 a day. Of the total number of deaths this week, 1,036 were reported in the past 24 hours.

And by late Thursday, the virus had killed more than 108,000 people in the United States and infected at least 1.8 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials fear those numbers will rise significantly with the protests.

“Based on the way the disease spreads, there is every reason to expect that we will see new clusters and potentially new outbreaks moving forward,” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned this week.

The virus is not mutating, but it’s still dangerous

New discoveries about coronavirus are still emerging months later. Scientists studying the virus discovered that it’s not mutating in a way they’d feared early on. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous, they said this week.

So far, evidence does not show it’s changing to become worse or more transmittable. But complacency by people and governments could increase its spread, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a disease epidemiologist at the World Health Organization.

“Scientists are looking to see, are there changes in the virus? And as it is a coronavirus … there are normal changes in this virus that one would expect over time,” she said. “None of these changes so far indicate that the virus itself is changing in terms of its ability to transmit or to cause more severe disease.”

But she said the presence of the virus over time may lead some people to lower their guards.

“They may become lax in the measures needed to control the spread of the virus, such as social distancing,” she said. “It’s very difficult to keep up all of these measures and we must remain strong and vigilant.”

Study highlights a new reaction in children

Early on in the outbreak, there were reports that coronavirus doesn’t affect children as much.

But things are slowly changing, and a new study shows a rare inflammatory syndrome in children initially compared to the Kawasaki disease is a little different.

A high proportion of children sick with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a troubling complication of Covid-19, had gastrointestinal symptoms and were of African ancestry — characteristics that differ from those of classic Kawasaki disease, according to the study.

The study was among a group of 21 children and teens in Paris who had multisystem inflammatory syndrome. All the patients had gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the study published in the medical journal BMJ this week.

And more than half — 57% — had at least one parent who was born in sub-Saharan Africa or the Caribbean Islands.

“While children are more likely to get very sick if they have other chronic conditions, including obesity, it is important to note that children without chronic illness are also at risk,” said Lawrence C. Kleinman, professor at the Department of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey. “Parents need to continue to take the virus seriously.”

Vaccine may be available next year

The race to find a vaccine remains a priority. About 100 million doses could be available by early next year, said Director Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health.

“Perhaps we will have, if all goes well,” Collins told CNN. The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is funding research on five different experimental vaccines. “Because we have a number of these, and they all use a different strategy, I am optimistic that at least one, maybe two, maybe three will come through looking like what we need,” he said. “We want to hedge our bets by having a number of different approaches, so that it’s very likely that at least one of them and maybe more will work.”

He said his main concern is that people may be afraid to get vaccinated, and the government will have to assure them it’s safe.

Pepcid could ease coronavirus symptoms

A common, over-the-counter drug used for treating heartburn may have given relief to coronavirus patients.

Ten patients home sick with Covid-19 took famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid. In all 10 cases, their symptoms improved, according to a study published Thursday. None were hospitalized, and all survived.

“All patients noticed a rapid improvement in their condition within 24 to 48 hours of starting famotidine,” the study published in the medical journal Gut said. “These findings suggest that famotidine may affect the course of Covid-19.”

A coauthor of the study emphasized that it’s a small group of patients. Even so, Dr. Joseph Conigliaro, a physician at Northwell Health in New York, said he was encouraged by the results and plans to do a larger study with outpatients on famotidine.

CDC issues new forecasts for June

A forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by June 27.

The new projections published Thursday forecast a wide range of between 118,450 to 143,340 deaths. They rely on 20 individual forecasts from outside institutions and researchers.

“Ensemble forecasts indicate that the rate of newly-reported deaths will vary among the states,” the CDC said on its website.

“In some states, cumulative deaths will increase at roughly the same rate as they have in recent weeks, while other states are likely to experience only a small number of additional deaths from COVID-19.”

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast offers projections for the next month. The previous ensemble forecast, published last Thursday, projected about 123,200 deaths by June 20.