If you’re firing up the grill this Father’s Day, avoid these recalled meats and veggies

From meats to vegetables, US health officials are warning people to avoid some foods for various reasons, including E. coli and lack of inspection.

Here are the foods to stay away from:

Ground beef products

A New Jersey company recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products over fears of E. coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services produced the items shipped to retail locations nationwide, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. They were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The potentially deadly bacterium can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps a few days after exposure.

“While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome,” the recall notice said.

The problem was found during routine testing and there have been no confirmed reports of illness, according to FSIS. Items recalled include “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” and “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef.” Both were on one-pound packages with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20.

Here’s a complete list of the recalled items.

Raw beef products

A Texas company is recalling more than 83,000 pounds of raw beef products due to lack of inspection, federal officials said.

The products by La Bodega Meat were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, FSIS said. They were imported this month and have establishment number five inside the foreign mark of inspection. They were shipped to Arkansas, Missouri and Texas for food service and retail sales.

They include boneless ribeye roll, flank steak, fresh boneless brisket, fresh eye of round and fresh flap meat.

“Distributors in possession of these products are urged not to further distribute them. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them,” FSIS said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Here’s a complete list of the recalled items.

Garden salads

Some types of garden salads sold in the Midwest have been potentially linked to a new outbreak of illness caused by Cyclospora.

The salad mix is made up of iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea that could last for more than a month. Symptoms typically appear about a week after consuming contaminated food or water, the FDA said.

Federal officials are working with companies to figure out where the products originated. In the meantime, people are urged not to eat the salad mix.

Unlike some other food borne illnesses, Cyclospora doesn’t have a DNA-fingerprint technology that can pinpoint where the product comes from. The FDA’s epidemiologic investigation helped determine that the product was sold at ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco, it said.

The product goes by different names depending on the store. At ALDI, it’s called Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad. It was sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri.

At Hy-Vee, it is all the store brand garden salad products sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

At Jewel-Osco, the salad was sold in Illinois under the name Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad. The advisory only applies to the store brand “garden salad mixes” and not other packaged salad product.