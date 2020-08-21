A 6-year-old girl is the youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Florida, state says

Health

A 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County became the youngest person to die from coronavirus complications in Florida, health officials said.

The girl is among the 119 deaths reported by the state on Friday, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. It’s unclear whether she contracted the virus after being in contact with a known case or if her infection was travel related.

The health department did not provide further details. CNN has reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for comment.

Eight minors in Florida have died from Covid-19, according to the latest health records.

The previous youngest victim of Covid-19 was 9-year-old Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. The girl, who had no known underlying health conditions, died July 18 in Putnam County.

The others were an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee County.

Hillsborough County is located in the west central area of the state and is the county seat is the city of Tampa. The county has had 159 fatalities, health officials said.

Florida has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has reported 593,286 cases since the pandemic began, according to a tally of cases from Johns Hopkins University.