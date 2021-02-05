Health

A rapper gets some unusual bling, huge waves pummel houses and mom finally meets baby, months after birth. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Brain bling

Is Lil Uzi Vert trying to start a new trend? Fans were shocked to see a diamond in the rapper’s forehead, and several people pointed out the similarity to Vision from “The Avengers.”

Massive waves

A strong nor’easter slammed waves into homes along the Northeastern seaboard. Water gushed into the streets and flooded homes in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Close call

A Russian fighter jet flew near the USS Donald Cook in the Black Sea. This incident happened amid increasing tensions between the two countries.

A new chapter

Surgeons have now performed the first successful face and double-hand transplant. Joe DiMeo was severely burned in a car crash in 2018. Hear his outlook after having the surgery.

‘Miracle mom’

A mom was in a medically-induced coma fighting Covid-19 when she gave birth to her son. Months later, she finally gets to meet her little boy.