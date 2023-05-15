J&J Covid-19 vaccine no longer available in the US

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

The Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is no longer available in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All remaining doses expired last week, and the CDC directed providers to dispose of any that they had left over.

About 19 million people in the US have received the J&J vaccine since it first became available. But more than 31.5 million doses have been delivered to states and other jurisdictions, leaving about 12.5 million doses unused, according to CDC data.

Last year, the CDC limited the emergency use authorization of the vaccine to adults for whom other vaccines aren’t appropriate or accessible due to risk of a rare and dangerous clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after receiving the vaccine.

Only about 7% of people who are vaccinated in the US got the J&J vaccine as their first shot.

The mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna represented the vast majority of shots administered. Now that the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency is over in the US, these vaccines remain free as long as federal supplies last.

