3 major Jackson Hole Events canceled

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Calling them a "clear and present danger" to the community, the Town of Jackson and Teton County have decided to revoke the permits for three upcoming events. The reason; health threats caused by the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19.



The World Championship Hill Climb, which would attract somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 people from March 19-22, the Octane Addictions, with an estimated audience of 1,000 people scheduled March 20, and the Rendezvous Music Fest on the Town Square with an estimated attendance of 3,500 and another 70 employees on March 27 were effectively canceled by the action.



After a town hall meeting Thursday, the elected officials admitted the three events would have an undetermined, but significant economic impact, especially on employees working for the events. In addition to event organizers and nonprofits receiving donations from fundraising events, the decision will also affect employees and other businesses.



But, the elected officials said the health impacts could be even more significant. Health officials said 15% of the Jackson Hole population is in the high-risk category for the COVID-19 virus.



Officials heard from health officials who said the events could create overwhelming health care impacts. St. John's Health reported that "social distancing" had proven to be a successful strategy across the world in helping to bring the virus under control.

