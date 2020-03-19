Idaho COVID-19 cases up to 12

Coronavirus Coverage

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and Kootenai Health have confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a male over 60 in Kootenai County.

The individual has been contacted and advised to self-isolate. He is experiencing only mild symptoms.

This is the first case in the Panhandle and the 12th case in the state.

This is the first confirmed case in the five northern counties of the Panhandle. There have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths in the United States.

“Thanks to our early preparation and collaboration with Panhandle Health District, we made the decision early on to limit the locations collecting test samples,” said Karen Cabell, DO, chief physician executive at Kootenai Health. “We feel fortunate we had this safe testing option in our community so health care providers were protected and the patient got the needed testing and care.”

The patient’s treating physician ordered testing based on the patient’s clinical history. Clinical specimens were collected and sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, where laboratory testing confirmed the infection. Epidemiologists with PHD are working to investigate cases of possible contact. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Kootenai County EMS Chief Chris Way reminds residents “it is important to support each other and our susceptible population during this time. We ask that you still only call 911 for medical emergencies and utilize the Panhandle Health 1-877-415-5225 number for COVID-19 inquires. We continue to monitor the situation as mentioned above and are ready to respond.”

Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.

There are also three confirmed cases in Ada County, five in Blaine County, one in Twin Falls County, one in Madison County and one in Teton County.

Right now, CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China, Iran, Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. In addition, CDC recommends people traveling practice certain health precautions like avoiding contact with people who are sick (social distancing) and practicing good hand hygiene.