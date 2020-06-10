Disneyland sets its reopening date

Coronavirus Coverage

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure — Disney’s flagship theme parks in California — are reopening after months of being closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Disney resort — which is located in Anaheim, California — plans to begin a phased reopening on July 17, the company said on Wednesday. This is pending state and local government approvals.

The reopening of the Disneyland resort follows the announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will begin a phased reopening next month.