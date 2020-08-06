Skip to Content
today at 10:58 am
Published 10:48 am

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. He currently has no symptoms.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” DeWine tweeted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

